Proudly from Charleston, WV, the award-winning Better From Here is the latest pioneer in Appalachian emo. In the fall of 2022, five friends got together to make music in a church auditorium after hours. After too much time had been spent picking a name, the band agreed the name options would get “Better From Here.” The team then released their debut EP, “All of My Nights.” The EP propelled the band to win the Born & Bred Reader's Poll "Best Punk Artist of 2023," setting the stage for their first full-length album released in 2025, "Reasons to Sleep."